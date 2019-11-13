Home States Andhra Pradesh

15,715 government schools to get new look

Rs 3,500 cr for Nadu-Nedu phase 1; English medium to be extended to higher classes every yr

Published: 13th November 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting on Spandana grievance redressal programme at Secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than 15,000 schools in the State will be renovated and a pictorial representation of how they were before and how they look after renovation will be put on display as part of the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme of the State government. The government will spend Rs 3,500 crore in the first phase of the programme.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Nadu-Nedu at PVR High School in Ongole on Thursday. The event will showcase the educational reforms of the government.At a review meeting on Spandana grievance redressal programme held on Tuesday, Jagan said 15,715 schools would be renovated in phase 1. “The teachers will be trained as the medium of instruction is shifting to English from classes 1 to 6 from the next academic year,’’ he said and added that English teaching will be extended to higher classes every year.

Jagan said that though the medium of instruction will be English, Telugu language will be taught as a compulsorily subject. Asking the district collectors to give importance to the initiative, the Chief Minister said training to teachers should start from January 1. “The curriculum should be finalised by December,’’ he said.

He also instructed the officials to involve parent committees and locals in renovating the school buildings. He also urged the ministers and elected MLAs to play a key role in the programme. Jagan also wanted setting up of English labs in all the schools.

RYTHU BHAROSA

The Chief Minister reviewed the Rythu Bharosa scheme during which it was decided to extend the deadline for receiving application from tenant farmers to December 15. For other farmers, the deadline is Wednesday. “The decision to extend the deadline for tenant farmers was taken so that they  can enter into agreement with land owners,’’ Jagan said. “If any farmer is left behind, take application and he/she will be considered for Rythu Bharosa scheme in the next phase,’’ Jagan maintained.

The CM asked the officials to provide digital cards to fishermen to avail the benefits that will be given to them on  the World Fishermen Day (November 21). Data of the beneficiaries will be collected from November 20 for one month for issuing ration, pension, Aarogyasri, fee reimbursement and other cards. He reminded the officials that Nethanna Nestham, YSR Zero per cent interest and other schemes will also be launched soon.

He asked the district collectors to focus on housing scheme as its successful implementation place the State on a high pedestal in the nation and land acquisition should be done using all available avenues. “Your effort will define our success,” he observed.

AgriGold cheques
Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the delay in encashment of the cheques given to the AgriGold victims as the approval from district judges in some places is yet to come. The Chief Minister has instructed the respective district collectors to expedite the process

SOPs on Spandana
A training session on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed under Spandana was held in six districts. How to deal with the representations received and how to dispose them of in the least possible time and how the petitioner is being treated were discussed during the programme

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government schools Rythu Bharosa
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp