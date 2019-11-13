15,715 government schools to get new look

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than 15,000 schools in the State will be renovated and a pictorial representation of how they were before and how they look after renovation will be put on display as part of the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme of the State government. The government will spend Rs 3,500 crore in the first phase of the programme.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Nadu-Nedu at PVR High School in Ongole on Thursday. The event will showcase the educational reforms of the government.At a review meeting on Spandana grievance redressal programme held on Tuesday, Jagan said 15,715 schools would be renovated in phase 1. “The teachers will be trained as the medium of instruction is shifting to English from classes 1 to 6 from the next academic year,’’ he said and added that English teaching will be extended to higher classes every year.

Jagan said that though the medium of instruction will be English, Telugu language will be taught as a compulsorily subject. Asking the district collectors to give importance to the initiative, the Chief Minister said training to teachers should start from January 1. “The curriculum should be finalised by December,’’ he said.

He also instructed the officials to involve parent committees and locals in renovating the school buildings. He also urged the ministers and elected MLAs to play a key role in the programme. Jagan also wanted setting up of English labs in all the schools.

RYTHU BHAROSA

The Chief Minister reviewed the Rythu Bharosa scheme during which it was decided to extend the deadline for receiving application from tenant farmers to December 15. For other farmers, the deadline is Wednesday. “The decision to extend the deadline for tenant farmers was taken so that they can enter into agreement with land owners,’’ Jagan said. “If any farmer is left behind, take application and he/she will be considered for Rythu Bharosa scheme in the next phase,’’ Jagan maintained.

The CM asked the officials to provide digital cards to fishermen to avail the benefits that will be given to them on the World Fishermen Day (November 21). Data of the beneficiaries will be collected from November 20 for one month for issuing ration, pension, Aarogyasri, fee reimbursement and other cards. He reminded the officials that Nethanna Nestham, YSR Zero per cent interest and other schemes will also be launched soon.

He asked the district collectors to focus on housing scheme as its successful implementation place the State on a high pedestal in the nation and land acquisition should be done using all available avenues. “Your effort will define our success,” he observed.

AgriGold cheques

Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the delay in encashment of the cheques given to the AgriGold victims as the approval from district judges in some places is yet to come. The Chief Minister has instructed the respective district collectors to expedite the process

SOPs on Spandana

A training session on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed under Spandana was held in six districts. How to deal with the representations received and how to dispose them of in the least possible time and how the petitioner is being treated were discussed during the programme