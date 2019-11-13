Two-year jail term for selling sand at higher rate 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the Opposition intensified its attack over sand shortage in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said stringent action, including handing out a two-year jail term, would be taken against anyone who sells sand at a rate higher than that fixed by the government.

“Announce rate cards constituency-wise... decide the rates in a day or two. If anyone is found selling sand at a higher rate, he would face not only hefty penalty but also two-year jail term. We will get cabinet approval for this on Wednesday,” the Chief Minister told officials at a video conference on Spandana.

Pointing out that earlier the demand for sand was around 80,000 tonnes on an average, he said the government could not meet the same due to the recent floods as several sand reaches were inundated.

However, the situation improved in the last one week, he said. “Now the average supply is around 1.2 lakh tonnes. The number of sand reaches has also increased from 60 to 90. Try to increase supply to two lakh tonnes in the next one week,” he instructed the officials.

The State government will be organising ‘sand supply week’ from November 14 to 21 in an aggressive bid to solve the crisis triggered by sand shortage.

Stressing the measures that needed to be taken during the week, Jagan wanted stock points to be increased from 137 to 180 by the end of the supply week and directed joint collectors to shoulder the responsibility. He was categorical when he said none should take leave until the sand shortage issue was resolved for good.

“Staff involved in excavation and selling of sand should not take leaves. Set up check posts in both minor and major routes complete with CCTV surveillance,” he said. Meanwhile, at a press conference later in the day, Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy tore into TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan for levelling ‘baseless’ allegations against the government. “It is shameful that Naidu is trying to gain political mileage even after sand availability has increased in the State. It is strange that Chandrababu’s son Lokesh and adopted son Pawan are levelling allegations,” he said.

Alleging that sand was plundered during the TDP regime, he remarked that it was one of the main reasons for Naidu’s electoral debacle. Asserting that the State government was implementing sand policy sans corruption, he pointed out that the recent floods had triggered sand shortage. “At present 1.24 lakh tonnes of sand is being supplied. Now, it is available for all in the State. We will open more stock points during the sand week from Nov 14 to 21. Besides deputing a DG rank officer to check sand smuggling, we will set up 150-200 check-posts. CCTV surveillance will be 24/7 and sand rate will be decided depending on the conditions in each constituency,” he said. At the same presser, the minister played a video of a Pawan Kalyan’s speech in which the latter accuses the then TDP government of looting the State by plundering sand -- to buttress his point that all was not well under Naidu government.

ACB will act aggressively in next couple of weeks: CM

Vijayawada: Sending a clear message that his government will not tolerate corruption at any level, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will be aggressively activated in a very big way in the next couple of weeks to crack the whip on corruption in the administration.

He wanted district collectors and superintendents of police to send a clear message to mandal revenue officials and sub-inspectors, etc that they will be watched by anti-corruption watchdog. Reviewing the Spandana grievance redressal programme through video conference with district collectors and SPs, Jagan said that officials should realise that they are supposed to serve the people, not to exercise their authority. “Right from CM to you (collectors and SPs) and also MROs to SI’s, every one should keep this in mind. We should never forget this,’’ he said