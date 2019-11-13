Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh cabinet okays key decisions on sand mining, English medium

Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers resolved to impose Rs 2 lakh fine and hand out two years jail term to those selling sand above the price fixed by the Government. 

Published: 13th November 2019 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 07:17 PM

Jaganmohan reddy

ndhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held meeting with cabinet ministers at Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tightening the noose around those resorting to illegal stocking and sale of sand at higher prices, Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers, which met on Wednesday, resolved to impose Rs 2 lakh fine and hand out two years jail term to those selling sand above the price fixed by the Government. 

Briefing media persons about the State Cabinet decisions, Minister for Information and Public Relations, Perni Venkatarmaiah (Nani) said the decision was taken to control those who want to take advantage of the situation, procure sand through online and resell it for a higher price. Except for the mining department, no others are authorized to stock or sell sand, he explained. 

Further, he said State Government for one whole week will be focusing on meeting the demand for sand by involving officials of every department. 

According to him, the Cabinet also approved the introduction of English medium in all Government Schools from class 1 to VI from the next academic year. He said as of date, 98.5 per cent of private schools and 34 per cent of the government schools in the State are English medium.  “The decision was taken to equip the students to face the competitive world in the future without any disadvantage. Feedback from parents and recommendations of the Education Reforms Committee were taken into consideration,” he said. 

The other key decisions taken by the State Cabinet include the formation of AP Environment Management Corporation to check industrial pollution and toxic disposal management, Rs 10 lakh for the families of those seafaring fishermen who die while harnessing, amendments to AP Solar Power Policy 2018, AP Wind Power Policy 2018, AP Solar Wind Hybrid Power Policy 2018, setting up of 84 Grama Nyayalyas (village courts) in the state amending Grama Nyayalayas Act 2008, amendment to AP Advocates Welfare Fund Act and constitution of trust boards for eight temples in the state having more than Rs 20 crore annual income. 

