APCOS website launched, 50% outsourcing jobs for SCs, STs, BCs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will provide 50 per cent reservations to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities in the outsourcing jobs. At the district-level, 50 per cent outsourcing jobs will be reserved for women, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said.

He was speaking after launching the official website of Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS) in Amaravati on Tuesday. “There will be transparency in the recruitment and payments, giving no room for middlemen or corruption. All appointments will be done through APCOS, a move which will check irregularities and ensure that the government policy of reservations to SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and women are followed. Placement of workforce from district to Secretariat level will be taken care of by the Corporation,’’ he said. Jagan said salaries would be credited to the bank accounts and the vacancies list should be acquired by December 15 while placement orders should be given from January 1. The data will be available on the website. Jagan said all officials should draw their salaries only after the contract and outsourced employees were paid. The Corporation will ensure the outsourced staff are paid salaries on time. Also, there will be no evasion of provident fund and ESI.