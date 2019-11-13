‘Clear Bharosa applications by November 15’

ONGOLE: The district agriculture department officials are in a hurry to complete the verification of the remaining 10,616 out of the 23,616 applications received from farmers for the Rythu Bharosa scheme by November 15. “Errors in the land records, is prolonging the process of providing subsidy to the beneficiaries. All the officials concerned, should work hard to complete the verification process of all Rythu Bharosa applications by November 15,” said Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, deputy Chief Minister.
