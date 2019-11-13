Cow’s shop visit ‘boosts’ sales in Mydukur

Home States Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA: A cow enters a cloth showroom, takes shelter for a few hours and goes back without harming people, in Mydukur. The owner of the shop claims that the cow has brought free publicity to his shop and has also boosted sales.

P Obaiah, owner of Saibaba cloth shop, said that about eight months ago, a cow entered his shop and took shelter for some time. He tried to shoo away the animal, but could not. After which, the cow has been visiting his shop daily for the last eight months, and takes rest for a couple of hours. Interestingly, the cow does not pass urine or dung as long as it is in the shop.

Even at times, when the shop is filled with customers, the cow goes inside the shop and takes rest for a few hours. Since the cow is not harming anybody, the shop owner started feeding the cow with jaggery, banana and other eatables.

Speaking to TNIE, Obaiah stated that even though there are many cloth shops on the same road, the cow takes shelter only in his shop. “The customers sit beside the cow and buy clothes. The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop and the sales too have gone up,” he explained.

Customer K Mallikarjun said, “We believe that cow brings good luck, so, we do not mind if it comes and sits in our midst when we are purchasing clothes.”

Bovine gets regular puja
Since the cow is not harming anybody, the shop owner started feeding the cow with jaggery, banana and other eatables. The wife of shop owner, Lakshmi Narasamma, performs puja regularly to the cow.

