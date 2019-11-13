Home States Andhra Pradesh

Emails flood panel, 30 per cent bat for Amaravati

Farmers from 29 capital villages undertook signature campaign and submitted representations against relocation

Published: 13th November 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Amaravati
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The expert committee, constituted to strategise urban development in the State including for the capital, has received a large number of emails and posts following the committee’s request to the public to send their views and suggestions on development of the capital. The expert committee will examine all the views and incorporate them in its report, which is likely to be submitted in a month.

On October 28, the convenor of the committee, GN Rao, said that any suggestions related to the capital or urban development of the State could be sent as a part of public consultations. Besides interacting with stakeholders during visits to various districts, the committee will also examine the suggestions before submitting its report to the State government.

When asked the number of representations received, convenor of the committee GN Rao told TNIE, “We are still compiling all the responses that have been sent to us. Since Tuesday was the last day, we received several representations in the last minute.” However, sources claimed that about 30 per cent of the responses were in favour of Amaravati. It isn’t surprising as several farmers from the 29 capital villages had undertaken signature campaign in their areas and submitted representations stating that they were against relocation of capital. “But, there are also requests from Rayalaseema and North Andhra Pradesh districts that decentralised development should be done so that the interests of all regions would be protected. The responses are being analysed and more details will be revealed after examining them,” the source noted.

It maybe noted that the YSRC government had constituted the committee on September 13 for the preparation of a blueprint for the ‘all-round development’ of the State. On multiple occasions, Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Botcha Satyanarayana stated that the committee will tell the government on where the capital should be developed and how the development should be done. With this, a large number of responses were sent to the committee in the last 15 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amaravati
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp