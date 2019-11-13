Emails flood panel, 30 per cent bat for Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The expert committee, constituted to strategise urban development in the State including for the capital, has received a large number of emails and posts following the committee’s request to the public to send their views and suggestions on development of the capital. The expert committee will examine all the views and incorporate them in its report, which is likely to be submitted in a month.

On October 28, the convenor of the committee, GN Rao, said that any suggestions related to the capital or urban development of the State could be sent as a part of public consultations. Besides interacting with stakeholders during visits to various districts, the committee will also examine the suggestions before submitting its report to the State government.

When asked the number of representations received, convenor of the committee GN Rao told TNIE, “We are still compiling all the responses that have been sent to us. Since Tuesday was the last day, we received several representations in the last minute.” However, sources claimed that about 30 per cent of the responses were in favour of Amaravati. It isn’t surprising as several farmers from the 29 capital villages had undertaken signature campaign in their areas and submitted representations stating that they were against relocation of capital. “But, there are also requests from Rayalaseema and North Andhra Pradesh districts that decentralised development should be done so that the interests of all regions would be protected. The responses are being analysed and more details will be revealed after examining them,” the source noted.

It maybe noted that the YSRC government had constituted the committee on September 13 for the preparation of a blueprint for the ‘all-round development’ of the State. On multiple occasions, Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Botcha Satyanarayana stated that the committee will tell the government on where the capital should be developed and how the development should be done. With this, a large number of responses were sent to the committee in the last 15 days.