Except Naidu script, nothing is visible to Pawan Kalyan: Perni Venkataramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the comments of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has said it is better to say Pawan is a Rubber Singh rather than Gabbar Singh, as he only follows the script of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Addressing mediapersons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister, who mentioned JSP chief as Pawan Naidu, said that for the actor-turned-politician, except the script of Naidu, nothing is visible including the good work being done by the CM. He demanded Pawan to know why he never questioned the TDP on Kapu quota issue. “For the JSP chief, Kapus are only an vote bank,” he alleged.

“Rythu Bharosa, YS Vahana Mitra, Rs 24,000 financial aid to handloom weavers, Rs 10,000 aid to fishermen among several of the good deeds of the government to help the people are not visible to Kalyan. He should understand that like nowhere else, mothers are being provided Rs 15,000 per annum to help them send their children to schools. All these decisions were taken within five months after forming the government and this fact should not be forgotten,” he said.

Explaining the situation on sand availability, Perni said the new State government was formed on June 8 and from the last week of that month, floods started in most of the rivers.

The minister also advised him to refrain from spouting movie dialogues in real life. Kalyan was advised not to preach what he doesn’t practice.