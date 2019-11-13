Footpath mishap toll rises to four

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A day after a lorry ran over eight persons standing on a footpath on National Highway-16 near Timmapuram village of Yadlapadu mandal in Guntur district killing two on the spot, two more succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

According to Yadlapadu SI A Nageswara Rao, Mutha Harsha (3) and Brahmapuri Pinki (22) died on the spot, while Pinki’s husband Bhansidar Das (27) and their daughter Bhumi Das (2) passed away undergoing treatment at Chilakaluripet area hospital.

The remaining four injured have been reportedly responding to treatment at Guntur and Chilakaluripet government hospitals.

Pinki, Bhansidar and the other injured were workers at a nearby Kalpataruvu Spinning Mill and were waiting to board buses after their day of work at the footpath. Pinki and her husband belong to Ganjam in Odisha State. The police have informed their relatives.

A case has been registered and inquiry is being conducted. The bodies were shifted to Chilakaluripet area hospital for post-mortem.