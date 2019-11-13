GMC commissioner on inspection overdrive

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha inspected Cobaltpet, Devapuram and other areas in the city on Tuesday. She directed the ward volunteers and environmental secretaries to coordinate with the GMC employees to maintain cleanliness in the wards.

She also inspected the sanitation workers’ door-to-door collection of garbage by applying RFID scanners and inquired about the collection of garbage done from the households. She noticed garbage piles on roadsides in front of business complexes at Devapuram area and directed the sanitary inspector to remove the garbage piles daily by deputing workers. She asked the sanitary inspectors to issue notices if they found any trader illegally occupying public places, including encroaching upon the drainage system and remove the unauthorised constructions immediately.

She also noticed raw materials required for construction works piled up by the roadside at Cobaltpet and directed the sanitary inspectors to impose fines on the house owners, who were constructing the buildings. She asked the members of the public to register their complaints by dialing 0863-2345103 and assured that all encroachments on roads will be removed.