Manyam bandh leaves tourists stranded in Agency

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourists were stranded for hours together as transportation was disrupted on Tuesday in Vizag Agency because of Manyam Bandh (tribal bandh) called by Andhra Pradesh Girijana Sangham (APGS), demanding pattas to Podu lands.

The activists called the bandh protesting against the amendment to Forest Rights Act, 1927. During the bandh, 13 persons in Chintapalle were arrested and later released. Rallies and rasta rokos were staged at several places in the Agency. The tourists proceeding to Araku Valley, Lambasingi, Tyda, Paderu among others were stranded as traffic movement came to a halted due to the bandh. Several AP State Road Transport Corporation buses, private vehicles and trucks lined up on highway and depots, before traffic resumed again. The tourists said, “We picked up a wrong day to enter the Vizag Agency. We were not aware of the bandh.”

The APGS members said, as per the Act, all eligible tribals who were doing podu cultivation should be given pattas for the land. The protesters also demanded inclusion of tribals cultivating forest lands under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Since 2006, around 37,000 pattas were distributed to the tribals in Visakhapatnam and about 10,633 are under process. The officials have rejected about 2,600 applications, which are said to be of forest lands.

“We were directed to complete the process by February and that applications, which are for forest lands, be rejected. However, we will verify them through GPS survey and tell them to re-apply,” ITDA Paderu Project Officer DK Balaji said.

As per the Act, a tribal entitled to the patta should be cultivating that land on or before December 13, 2005. “We will undertake a survey to find out whether the land was under cultivation before the deadline,” he said.