Rider, pillion killed on spot in Guntur

GUNTUR: In a head-on collision of an autorickshaw and motorbike, two persons lost their lives at Nudurupadu village of Phirangipuram mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday.

According to police, rider of the motorbike Gurram Palaswami (30) and his pillion rider Gurram Anjaneyulu (35) died on the spot. A third person John was with them on the bike and all three are known to be relatives. They were, in fact on the way to their native place at Santhamaguluru village.

In the autorickshaw, driver V Kotaiah was travelling to Arepalli Muppalla from Ponnuru in his own vehicle along with his family members.

The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Narasaraopet Government Hospital by registering a case.