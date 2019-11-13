TTD proposes 75% jobs for locals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has proposed to the State government to reserve 75 per cent of jobs that are below the level of junior assistants for the locals of Chittoor district.

TTD ex-officio member and Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy mooted the idea in the temple board meeting held on October 23. After an intense discussion, the matter was referred to the State government for its approval.

According to sources, the government is likely to take a final call on the issue shortly.The proposal is in tune with the State government’s new legislation, reserving 75 per cent of jobs in all industries and factories in Andhra Pradesh for locals.

Once the government approves the proposal, 75 per cent of the TTD posts below the level of junior assistants, hereafter, would be reserved for Chittoor locals.People of the district are quite overwhelmed after learning of the proposal and are awaiting the government’s response.