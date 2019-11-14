Andhra Pradesh man molests 3-year-old granddaughter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two days after the incident of an eight-year-old girl being raped and killed by neighbour in Nallakunta village came to light, another such incident was reported in Mandavalli mandal on Wednesday.

The police arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly molesting a three-year-old girl, who also happens to be his granddaughter.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Kagitha Ganga Prasad and a resident of Bhairavapatnam village. He reportedly came to the girl’s house on Tuesday afternoon.

Knowing that the parents of the girl, who are daily wage labourers, went out for work, in the pretext of offering chocolates, the accused lured the girl in and molested her.

The crime came to the fore on Wednesday morning when the girl complained of stomach pain. Based on a complaint lodged by her parents, the police registered a case under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and the girl was sent to GGH for treatment.

The accused was taken into custody and investigation is on.