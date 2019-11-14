Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh man molests 3-year-old granddaughter

Knowing that the parents of the girl, who are daily wage labourers, went out for work, in the pretext of offering chocolates, the accused lured the girl in and molested her.

Published: 14th November 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two days after the incident of an eight-year-old girl being raped and killed by neighbour in Nallakunta village came to light, another such incident was reported in Mandavalli mandal on Wednesday.

The police arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly molesting a three-year-old girl, who also happens to be his granddaughter.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Kagitha Ganga Prasad and a resident of Bhairavapatnam village. He reportedly came to the girl’s house on Tuesday afternoon. 

Knowing that the parents of the girl, who are daily wage labourers, went out for work, in the pretext of offering chocolates, the accused lured the girl in and molested her.

The crime came to the fore on Wednesday morning when the girl complained of stomach pain. Based on a complaint lodged by her parents, the police registered a case under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and the girl was sent to GGH for treatment.

The accused was taken into custody and investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp