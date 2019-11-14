Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre bound to develop Andhra Pradesh: Kishan

Though YSRC was given a good mandate by people in the Assembly elections, the party is adopting a vindictive attitude towards its political opponents, including BJP workers.

Published: 14th November 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy participating in a Swatch Bharat programme on a beach in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy participating in a Swatch Bharat programme on a beach in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy has said the Centre is committed to developing the state.

Though YSRC was given a good mandate by people in the Assembly elections, the party is adopting a vindictive attitude towards its political opponents, including BJP workers.

He advised the state government to focus more on development and not to repeat mistakes committed by the former TDP government.

He said the BJP would emerge more stronger in both Telugu states in four years and would point out the lapses of both the governments of AP  and Telangana. 

Reddy said a letter was sent to chief secretaries of both the states seeking details about the pending issues as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

He said as a representative of both Telugu states, he would strive to solve all the issues under the Act.

The Union minister condemned the remarks made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

He said medium of education should be in one’s mother tongue. 

He said there was no objection to introduce English medium in schools, but not at the cost of Telugu language.

He said in the recent World Home Ministers’ Conference, representatives of 31 of the 71 countries spoke in their mother tongue.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved that he can solve the issues, which even a stronger prime minister could not do.

He said the Modi government took up the issue of abrogation of Article 370 as part of its ‘one nation, one constitution’ campaign. He said normalcy has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Schools have reopened, offices are functioning and tourists are visiting the Valley, he said.

Reddy said India will be hosting third home ministers conference in 2020. He said the recent meeting held in Australia resolved to blacklist the organisations funding terror agencies.

He said Pakistan was aiding and abetting cross country terrorism.  He said in the past five years, there were no communal incidents. 

Replying to a query on joint ventures with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the Union minister said the government will take all steps for growth of public sector undertakings. He said the VSP has a bright future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kishan Reddy YSRC Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp