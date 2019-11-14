Centre bound to develop Andhra Pradesh: Kishan

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy has said the Centre is committed to developing the state.

Though YSRC was given a good mandate by people in the Assembly elections, the party is adopting a vindictive attitude towards its political opponents, including BJP workers.

He advised the state government to focus more on development and not to repeat mistakes committed by the former TDP government.

He said the BJP would emerge more stronger in both Telugu states in four years and would point out the lapses of both the governments of AP and Telangana.

Reddy said a letter was sent to chief secretaries of both the states seeking details about the pending issues as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

He said as a representative of both Telugu states, he would strive to solve all the issues under the Act.

The Union minister condemned the remarks made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

He said medium of education should be in one’s mother tongue.

He said there was no objection to introduce English medium in schools, but not at the cost of Telugu language.

He said in the recent World Home Ministers’ Conference, representatives of 31 of the 71 countries spoke in their mother tongue.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved that he can solve the issues, which even a stronger prime minister could not do.

He said the Modi government took up the issue of abrogation of Article 370 as part of its ‘one nation, one constitution’ campaign. He said normalcy has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Schools have reopened, offices are functioning and tourists are visiting the Valley, he said.

Reddy said India will be hosting third home ministers conference in 2020. He said the recent meeting held in Australia resolved to blacklist the organisations funding terror agencies.

He said Pakistan was aiding and abetting cross country terrorism. He said in the past five years, there were no communal incidents.

Replying to a query on joint ventures with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the Union minister said the government will take all steps for growth of public sector undertakings. He said the VSP has a bright future.