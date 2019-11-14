Chintapalle in Vizag Agency shivers at 8.1° C

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chintapalle recorded the minimum temperature of 8.1° Celsius in Vizag Agency on Wednesday.

The minimum temperatures are sliding day after day in the Agency.

Minimum temperature in Chintapalle, Lambasingi, Araku, Paderu have been recorded between 10 to 15° Celsius.

According to the weatherman, temperatures dropped down at many places in the Agency with the nights turning cooler.

According to Regional Agriculture Research Centre (RARC) readings, Chintapalle shivered at 8.1° Celsius, the lowest so far this season.

Araku and Paderu recorded minimum temperatures between 10 to 14° Celsius. One can see fog till 9 am in the morning.