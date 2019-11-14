Collector inspects wards in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) special officer and collector I Samuel Anand Kumar and commissioner C Anuradha inspected Anandpet, Ponnuru Road and other areas in Guntur city on Wednesday.

The collector directed the officials concerned to inspect the wards and remove unauthorised constructions on the drainage systems across the city as soon as possible.

He said that the ward secretaries should check illegal constructions and report the same to GMC officials so they can take punitive action.

He directed the GMC officers to submit a report on illegal constructions on drainage systems in addition to an action plan after inspection of the wards.

“Ward volunteers should create awareness among the public about segregation of wet and dry garbage for recycling purpose while handing them over to sanitary workers.”

He requested the police to take stock of the illegal transportation of sand.

“Sanitary workers should take safety precautions while removing silt from drains. Also, health department officials should take all precautionary measures to check the spread of mosquitoes across the city and conduct door to door inspections to create awareness among the public.”

Deputy commissioner B Srinivasa Rao, Medical Health Officer (MHO) Sridevi, Executive Officer(EE) Santi Raj, sanitary supervisor Anand Kumar accompanied the collector.