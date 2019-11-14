Home States Andhra Pradesh

Double murder accused held in Coromandel Express in Vizag

Two persons suspected to be involved in a double murder case in Kerala on November 10 were arrested on Tuesday night at Visakhapatnam, while travelling by the Coromandel Express.

Published: 14th November 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two persons suspected to be involved in a double murder case in Kerala on November 10 were arrested on Tuesday night at Visakhapatnam while travelling by the Coromandel Express.

Personnel of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and city police nabbed the accused on Tuesday night.  

The duo has been identified as Mohamad Juwel Hossain, 21, and Lublu Hassan, 33, both residents of Bangladesh. The personnel recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh, Rs 17,000 in cash and Bangladesh passports from the possession of the accused.

RPF Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Jitendra Srivasatava, Police Commissioner RK Meena and GRP formed teams and searched every coach of Coromandel Express for the accused.

When they came across the culprits, the duo tried to bolt upon seeing the police party. Investigation revealed that the accused reached Kerala 10 days ago from Bangladesh.  

