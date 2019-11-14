Home States Andhra Pradesh

It’s Naidu’s stunt, enough sand available, says MLA

The MLA also challenged the Opposition to prove the allegations against him, tell where he hoarded the sand and what works he had undertaken.

Published: 14th November 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day before the proposed deeksha of Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu, the ruling YSRC has come down heavily on the TDP chief for hitting the streets even as sand was made available across the state.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, party MLA and senior leader K Parthasarathi said the deeksha has no relevance as sand is available now.

The TDP chief is trying to get political mileage, he said. “It is an irony that the person (Chandrababu) who is responsible for sand scarcity is holding a deeksha on the same issue,” he alleged. 



“If Naidu fails to provide evidence, I will stage a protest against the TDP chief at the same Dharna Chowk. I will also lodge a complaint with Vijayawada Police Commissioner for tarnishing my image by raising baseless allegations,” he said.

“You (Naidu) and your son Lokesh handed over sand reaches to your MLAs with the intention of not exposing the corruption done by both of you,” Parthasarathy alleged and reminded about the Rs 100 crore fine imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on previous TDP’s government for illegal sand mining.

He accused Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan of unnecessarily exaggerating the issue even after the sand was made available to the people.

TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh
