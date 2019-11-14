Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu’s deeksha today, Pawan extends support

They said the party has also sought the support BJP and Left parties as the deeksha is in protest against the sand shortage and negligence of the government on the issue.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Leader of the Opposition and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu called upon people to participate in large numbers in his 12-hour deeksha from 8 am to 8 pm on Thursday at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada.

Senior party leaders K Atchannaidu and Varla Ramaiah on Wednesday met Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to seek his support and the actor-turned-politician extended his support to the deeksha. 

TDP leaders observed that the government is only pretending to be aware of the problem by announcing the sand crisis. 

Earlier in the day, Naidu, during a teleconference with the party leaders, said the primary objective of his deekhsa is to extend solidarity to building construction workers.

He said the sand crisis was artificially created to fill the pockets of the ruling party leaders.

The TDP chief claimed that in the last five months, 50 building and construction workers committed suicide. Party leadership was asked to bring the building and construction workers in a large number in a rally to the Deeksha venue - Dharna Chowk.  He described scraping of Startup Area Development Project as a regressive step for the State. 

