On Children's Day, Jagan Mohan Reddy launches 'Nadu Nedu' scheme to facelift government schools

VIJAYAWADA: In a strong counter to the criticism from various sections over his government's decision to introduce English medium of instruction in government schools for class I to VI from the next academic year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday made it clear that he would not go back on his decision and will take the challenging road ahead of him in the process in spite of

criticism.

"We progressed from land phones to smartphones. We have witnessed drastic changes with the invention of the internet and apps. All this happened within 10 years and in the next 10 years, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics will advance further. A day might come when driverless cars will be on roads,'' he said at the launch of the Nadu-Nedu initiative aimed at improving infrastructure in government schools in the state. In the first year, the Jagan government proposed to develop infrastructure in 15,715 schools out of the 45,000 government schools in the state.

"In the name of protecting and preserving Telugu culture, some people are opposing the English medium of education. But, down the line, if students are not taught in English medium, they will end up in menial and unskilled jobs. They will end up as daily wage earners or car drivers if they are not in a position to compete in the international job market,'' he said.

Jagan said he took a path-breaking decision to change the future of the children but he is being targetted by politicians, media barons, prominent film personalities and even those who are holding Constitutional posts like the Vice-President. "My only question to them is whether the children of poor people should not be given an opportunity to study in English medium?'' he questioned.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the path ahead for students and teachers will be challenging as there will be a transformation from Telugu to English medium. "We will give training to teachers. We will introduce Bridge courses and set up English labs. If there are challenges, we have to face them. For one or two years, we might face problems but by the fourth year when a student comes to SSC, he will be in a position to face examinations in English,'' he said.

On the infrastructure in schools, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the previous government neglected the schools. "In the last financial year, a meagre Rs 20 crore was allocated to 45,000 government schools,'' he said. When a student asked as to how the cash-strapped government can invest such a huge amount in providing infrastructure in schools, Jagan Mohan Reddy said he has the will to do and he will achieve his goal with the blessings of the people.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also elaborated on his government's future schemes which include Rs 15,000 per year financial assistance to every parent who admits his child in school which will be launched on January 9 next year. "Similarly, my government will extend Rs 20,000 per year to every mother who admits her child in degree or engineering courses to meet mess charges and other expenses,'' he said adding full fee reimbursement scheme is also on the offing.