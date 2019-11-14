Review meeting for ‘Nadu-Nedu’ held

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Arrangements are in place for the grand launch of the prestigious ‘Nadu- Nedu’ programme by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, here at the PVR Municipal (B) High School grounds.

District authorities are regularly monitoring the arrangements made for the meeting.

District in-charge minister Pinipe Viswaroop, along with district ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Adimoolapu Suresh, district collector Pola Bhaskar, district superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal, conducted a review meeting here at the district collectorate on Tuesday on the arrangements made and security measures to be taken for the meeting.

All ministers, along with district authorities visited the PVR school grounds and instructed authorities necessary modifications.