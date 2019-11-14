Rs 100 crore to  be released soon for Smart City project in Vishakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy has asked GVMC officials to develop Visakhapatnam as a model city in the country.

Addressing a meeting with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and paramilitary officials here on Wednesday, he said Vizag is one of the most beautiful cities of the country and there is potential for development of tourism.

Expressing satisfaction that the city was being developed as smart city and Swachh Visakha, the Union minister asked the civic authorities to give priority to programmes taken up under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, underground drainage and housing projects in the city.

He also reviewed Smart City, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and AYUSH parameters, besides other central government-sponsored schemes.

Stating that Rs 400 crore was released under Smart City project till now, Reddy said another Rs 100 crore will be released soon.