Rs 2 lakh fine, two-year jail term to sand hoarders in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day ahead of the launch of the ‘Sand Week’, the state council of ministers on Wednesday passed a resolution to slap hefty fines and award prison sentence of up to two years for those who illegally hoard and transport sand.

Also, the cabinet, without budging to the criticism that Telugu was being ignored, ‘unanimously’ endorsed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to introduce English medium at primary level in schools from next year, and to include Telugu or Urdu as a compulsory subject in the curricula.

Following the cabinet meeting here on Wednesday, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) briefed the media about the decisions taken at the two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting headed by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “The government has decided to initiate stringent action against illegal stocking, transporting and black marketing of sand.

"The cabinet approved amendments to AP Minor Mineral Concession Rules to levy a minimum fine of Rs 2 lakh with imprisonment of up to two years.

"Except for the mining department, nobody is authorised to stock, sell or transport sand,” he explained.

The cabinet also discussed the ‘Sand Week’, which is to begin from Thursday to improve the availability of sand. “With the objective to cover the shortage due to floods, the government is taking steps to make available at least two lakh tonnes of sand per day,” the minister noted.

Other key decisions by the cabinet

Amendment to Gram Nyayalay Act, 2008, to establish 84 Gram Nyayalays in all the districts. The village courts are aimed at resolving village-level issues, thereby reducing the burden on upper courts

Regularisation of unauthorised layouts to help lower and middle-class groups.

Individuals (not groups or companies) who registered their plots before August 31, 2019, can apply. Layouts should have at least 30-feet roads.

Modalities are being finalised

Filling up of the vacancies in trust boards of eight temples—Simhachalam, Annavaram, Dwaraka Tirumala, Kanaka Durga, Srikalahasti, Srisailam, Penuganchiprolu, and Kanipakam—in the State with more than Rs 20 crore annual revenue.

Enhancement of ex gratia to the families of fishermen who died in harness from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 Lakh.

Decision to come into force from November 21 to mark World Fisherman Day as part of YSR Matsyakara Bharosa programme

Additional posts that include a director and three DFO-ranked Assistant Directors in the Home department

Amendment to Andhra Pradesh Advocates Welfare Fund Act

Students, teachers hail english medium

TNIE’s survey in several districts across the state on government’s decision to introduce English medium in schools, reveals that a majority of students and teachers are overwhelmingly in favour of the move.

Special officer for english medium project

IAS officer Vetriselvi K has been appointed the Special Officer for the English medium project. Vetriselvi is currently PD, Survey and Assignment of lands in the office of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration

Supply improves, but bottlenecks remain

Supply of sand has improved of late in all districts in the State after floods in rivers subsided. The availability appears to be more than or equal to the demand as per official records (see graphic).

However, on the ground check by TNIE revealed that several bottlenecks remain such as difficulty in transportation.

At places, consumers are forced to wait for hours to book online and get delivery. On the black market sand rate has come down indicating the improved situation.