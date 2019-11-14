Three constables suspended for violating norms in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three constables of Gurajala and Dachepalli police stations in Guntur rural were suspended for violation of norms by Guntur rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao on Wednesday.

The SP said that two were suspended for forging transfer orders and one for threatening a complainant.

Constable Y Nagaraju was given the suspension order for threatening and further slapping a complainant at Gurajala police station.

Nagaraju threatened the complainant to obey his orders or face dire consequences.

Thereafter, the complainant lodged a complaint at Durgi police station against the faulty constable after which action was taken against him.

The SP mentioned in the suspension orders that constables K David Raj and M Ganesh, who were working at Dachepalli police station, forged transfer orders for 20 constables and shared the same on WhatsApp.

The message reached the SP and other officials as well, after which a complaint was lodged against them at Dachepalli police station for violating Police Code of Conduct and disciplinary action was taken against them.