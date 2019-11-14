Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag co raided for hacking sand portal

During the preliminary investigation, suspicion arose on the role of Bluefrog Mobile Technolgies as the ‘mysand’ app developed by it was used by the previous government. 

Published: 14th November 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

As per the directive of the CID officials, a joint team of cybercrime, IT officials and civil police raided the premises at Siripuram junction.

As per the directive of the CID officials, a joint team of cybercrime, IT officials and civil police raided the premises at Siripuram junction.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid allegations that the State government’s online portal for sand booking—sand.ap.gov.in—was hacked, Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials on Wednesday raided Visakhapatnam-based Bluefrog Mobile Technologies and seized hard disks from the premises. 

Speaking to media here, CID DSP Chittibabu said a person lodged a complaint with the Guntur police stating that he was not able to access the portal when he wanted to book sand.

During the preliminary investigation, suspicion arose on the role of Bluefrog Mobile Technologies as the ‘mysand’ app developed by it was used by the previous government. 

As per the directive of the CID officials, a joint team of cybercrime, IT officials and civil police raided the premises at Siripuram junction.

After a thorough inspection, hard disks belonging to the firm were seized, official sources said, confirming that the website was hacked.  

The sources added the CID had received complaints that the IT company has been hacking the government website, introduced to book sand.

They stated there was alleged collusion between contractors and hackers, who could create artificial scarcity to jack up sand prices in the market, and manage to display sand supply position as nil in the website, the sources said.

The Cyberababad police earlier filed a case against the firm, who along with IT Grids had developed an app called Seva Mitra. The person who owns the firm is an aide of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.  

Meanwhile, Lokesh in a tweet denied his association with Bluefrog Mobile Technologies and challenged the ruling party to prove the allegations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vizag
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp