Vizag co raided for hacking sand portal

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid allegations that the State government’s online portal for sand booking—sand.ap.gov.in—was hacked, Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials on Wednesday raided Visakhapatnam-based Bluefrog Mobile Technologies and seized hard disks from the premises.

Speaking to media here, CID DSP Chittibabu said a person lodged a complaint with the Guntur police stating that he was not able to access the portal when he wanted to book sand.

During the preliminary investigation, suspicion arose on the role of Bluefrog Mobile Technologies as the ‘mysand’ app developed by it was used by the previous government.

As per the directive of the CID officials, a joint team of cybercrime, IT officials and civil police raided the premises at Siripuram junction.

After a thorough inspection, hard disks belonging to the firm were seized, official sources said, confirming that the website was hacked.

The sources added the CID had received complaints that the IT company has been hacking the government website, introduced to book sand.

They stated there was alleged collusion between contractors and hackers, who could create artificial scarcity to jack up sand prices in the market, and manage to display sand supply position as nil in the website, the sources said.

The Cyberababad police earlier filed a case against the firm, who along with IT Grids had developed an app called Seva Mitra. The person who owns the firm is an aide of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Meanwhile, Lokesh in a tweet denied his association with Bluefrog Mobile Technologies and challenged the ruling party to prove the allegations.