Andhra CM Jagan vows to transform schools into temples of learning

ONGOLE: In a strong counter to the criticism from various sections of his government’s decision to introduce English medium in government schools for Class I to VI from the next academic year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday made it clear that he would not go back on his decision and would take the challenging road ahead.

He said that he will transform schools into temples of learning.

“We have made tremendous progress from landline phones to smartphones. We have witnessed revolutionary changes with the advent of internet and apps. All this has happened within 10 years and in the next 10 years, artificial intelligence and robotics will play a key role in our lives. The day is not far when driverless cars will be a reality. We should have the foresight to prepare our children to face future challenges. Education in English medium is very essential for our children to compete at global level,’’ he said at the launch of the Naadu-Nedu initiative aimed at improving infrastructure in government schools, at the PVR High School here.

In the first year, the Jagan government proposes to develop infrastructure in 15,715 of the 45,000 government schools in the state.

“Some people are opposing English medium. But, down the line, if students are not taught in English medium, they will end up in menial and unskilled jobs. They will end up as daily wage earners or car drivers, if they are not in a position to compete in international job market,’’ he said.

Jagan said he took the path-breaking decision to change the future of the children but he was being targeted by politicians, media barons, prominent film personalities and even those who occupying constitutional posts like the Vice-President.

They have to introspect if they are sending their children and grandchildren to government schools or to English Medium schools. This shows that they do not practice what they preach. Weaker sections and underprivileged should not be deprived of opportunities and we are providing them with such programmes. “My only question to them is whether the children of poor people should not be given an opportunity to study in English medium?’’ he asked.

Jagan said the path ahead for students and teachers will be challenging as there will be a transformation from Telugu to English medium. “We will give training to teachers. We will introduce Bridge courses and set up English labs. If there are challenges, we have to face them. For one or two years, we might face problems but by the fourth year when a student comes to SSC, he will be in a position to face examinations in English,’’ he said.

On the infrastructure in schools, he said the previous government neglected the schools. “In the last financial year, a meagre `20 crore was allocated to 45,000 government schools,’’ he said.

When a student asked how the cash-strapped government could invest a huge amount in providing infrastructure in schools, Jagan replied that he had the will to do and he would achieve his goal with the blessings of the people.

On the occasion, he spoke of Amma Vodi scheme set to be launched on January 9 under which annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 will be given to every mother who sends her children to school. “Similarly, my government will pay Rs 20,000 per year to each mother who admits her child in degree or engineering colleges to meet mess charges and other expenses,’’ he said, adding that his government is mulling full fee reimbursement scheme.

Announcing more programmes for students, the Chief Minister said there would be a one-year apprenticeship to enhance employment opportunities for youth.

He promised a skill development university and, under its umbrella, all 25 proposed skill development centres in each parliamentary constituency would have an interface with education and industry.

Meanwhile, all government schools will be provided required infrastructure, English labs and basic amenities like clean environs, furniture, toilets and running water, he added.