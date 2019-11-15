Andhra Pradesh Cops pay for helping gutka traders

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A day after three constables were suspended for violating norms, Guntur rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao sent four policemen to vacancy reserve (VR) on Thursday.

Vijaya Rao said Piduguralla CI M Rataiah, head constable Ch Subba Rao, home guard N Tulasi Naik and Bellamkonda SI K Rajasekhar, who was recently transferred to the traffic department at Tulluru, were found to be involved in anomalies and hence disciplinary action was taken against them.

The four were allegedly helping traders in illegal transportation of gutka at Piduguralla, Bellamkonda and Tulluru mandals.

After looking into the matter, the SP sent the police personnel to VR for violation of Police Conduct.

He urged the public to give information on illegal transportation of sand, tobacco and other banned products to him to ensure the elimination of criminal activities. He assured to keep the names of the informants secret.

In another bust, the SP received information of sand being illegally transported from a local stream of Gundlakamma at Mulakaluru village of Nuzendla mandal.

On his instruction, the Inavolu police and a task force team nabbed seven persons on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The police arrested Yerrabikki Venkata Rao, Kancherla Anjaneyulu alias Chandra Babu and five others and seized a sand-laden tractor, an empty tractor, two tippers and two dozer tractors from the spot.

The SP said that no one, found to be involved in illegal transportation of sand would be spared and directed the police to check every vehicle for control of illegal transportation of sand or gutka.

Further, he inspected Gurajala, Macherla, Vijayapuri South and other police stations.