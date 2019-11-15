GAT-2020 to be held at 50 centres from April 11

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: GITAM Admission Test (GAT-2020) will be conducted in 50 centres across the country from April 11 to 21, 2020.

On Thursday, GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor K Sivarama Krishna released a notification at GITAM centre here.

Based on GAT-2020 ranks, admissions will be given into 21 BTech, 13 MTech programmes, BPharm, MPharm and MArch courses.

The courses are offered at Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses.

The applicants can download the GAT-2020 syllabus from the website. “To encourage students at national level, the GITAM will offer merit scholarships worth Rs 30 crore from 2020 academic year,” the V-C said.

The university would offer free education to top rankers of the GAT-2020 and other entrance tests such as JEE main exam, AP-EAMCET and Telangana EAMCET.

The scholarships will be awarded to top 2 per cent of BTech students in each department of GITAM Institutes with Rs 50,000 per annum per subject for scoring 8.0 and above Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) every year. Teaching assistantship will be offered to meritorious in MTech and MPharm students with Rs 50,000 per annum.