Guntur district collector suspends village secretary suspended for misusing funds

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A village secretary was suspended by Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar for misusing funds.

Ch Komali was working as the village secretary in Dondapadu of Amaravati and had reportedly misused funds to the tune of Rs 8,37,650.

According to the police, the inaccuracy came to the fore when she was transferred from Undavalli to Dondapadu, two-and-a-half months ago.

While she was at the Undavalli Panchayat office, she did not maintain any proper register and failed to account for funds worth Rs 8,37,650 to her successors.

The new officers submitted a report to the collector following a thorough inquiry on misuse of funds at Undavalli.

It was found that she was reluctant to furnish required information to the APCRDA and intentionally kept the register with her even after officers concerned directed her to submit the same.

After adjudging all information, Anand Kumar issued suspension orders.