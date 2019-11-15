Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur district collector suspends village secretary suspended for misusing funds

Ch Komali was working as the village secretary in Dondapadu of Amaravati and had reportedly misused funds to the tune of Rs 8,37,650. 

Published: 15th November 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar

Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  A village secretary was suspended by Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar for misusing funds. 

Ch Komali was working as the village secretary in Dondapadu of Amaravati and had reportedly misused funds to the tune of Rs 8,37,650. 

According to the police, the inaccuracy came to the fore when she was transferred from Undavalli to Dondapadu, two-and-a-half months ago.

While she was at the Undavalli Panchayat office, she did not maintain any proper register and failed to account for funds worth Rs 8,37,650 to her successors.

The new officers submitted a report to the collector following a thorough inquiry on misuse of funds at Undavalli. 

It was found that she was reluctant to furnish required information to the APCRDA and intentionally kept the register with her even after officers concerned directed her to submit the same.

After adjudging all information, Anand Kumar issued suspension orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur Samuel Anand Kumar
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp