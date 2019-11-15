Indo-US defence ties growing stronger, says US Ambassador

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Nine-day maiden joint tri-services India-US humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) amphibious exercise, Tiger Triumph, which began on Wednesday, was formally inaugurated onboard INS Jalashwa in the presence of US Ambassador Kenneth Juster and Chief of Staff of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Satish Namdeo Ghormade here on Thursday.

In his opening remarks, INS Jalashwa Commanding Officer Captain Harke said the exercise represents the strategic partnership between the two countries and aims to share best practices.

He said the essence of disaster management exercise is to improve preparedness to provide relief to the affected population at the right place at the right time and in right measure.

Maritime forces are quick in mobilisation and reach and can move large quantities of relief to help the needy, he said.

He said harbour phase of the exercise was being held at Vishakhapatnam from November 13 to 16 and it will include expert exchange on amphibious and HADR operations.

US Ambassador Juster said Tiger Triumph is the first-ever joint tri-services exercise between India and US.

The exercise emphasises growth and strength of relationship between armed forces of the two countries. He said defence relations between India and US are growing stronger and stronger.

Friendly sports events will be conducted to enhance interaction between the participating armed forces personnel of both the nations.

The sea phase, from November 17 to 21, will witness both the forces jointly transiting from Vishakhapatnam to the simulated HADR location at Kakinada, where the troops will transfer ashore and set up a joint command and control centre and joint relief and medical camp, he said.

USS Germantown Commander Christopher said it was an honour to participate in Tiger Triumph. Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Suraj Berry declared open the Tiger Triumph.

India Navy deployed INS Jalashwa, a landing platform dock, INS Airavat, a landing ship tank, including their integral landing crafts and helicopters, and hydrographic survey ship INS Sandhayak.

The Indian Army will deploy one battalion group comprising troops from the 19 Madras and BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicles from the 7 Guards unit.