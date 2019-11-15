Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool school rings bell to remind students about drinking water

He stated that they implemented this novel programme as many parents have complained about children bringing back water without drinking it.

Published: 15th November 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

MLA Hafeez Khan launched the water bells programme at Umar Arabic High School here on Thursday.

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Following the Kerala government’s idea in having water bells to ensure that students drink adequate quantity of water, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan launched the water bells programme at Umar Arabic High School here on Thursday.

The MLA, along with district collector G Veerapandian, distributed water bottles to students. Speaking on the occasion, he said water bells, are breaks when children are asked to drink water.

This will prevent dehydration and urinary infections in children, he added.

He stated that they implemented this novel programme as many parents have complained about children bringing backwater without drinking it.

He promised to distribute bottles to all government schools in Kurnool Assembly segment and appealed to officials to implement water bells programme in all schools across the district. 

Sanoullah, headmaster, says, “We know the importance of water breaks and will support the water bells idea wholeheartedly as it can benefit children.”

N Sudhakar, a renowned paediatrician says, "Most teenage girls carry water to school every day but consume less of it because they don’t want to go to the unhygienic toilets of the school. Water breaks are good because it will allow children to drink more water but the schools should also focus on maintaining bathrooms clean."

Keeping students hydrated

The idea of a water bell has emerged because of the rise in diseases among the people due to less intake of waterThe initiative will help in keeping the students hydrated.

