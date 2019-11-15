Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Nadu-Nedu': Girls raise pertinent questions, leave CM Jagan mesmerised

Hemalatha, in her brief speech, said her sister was studying in an IIIT and thanked former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy for setting up the institutions in the State.

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Four girl students, who spoke from the prestigious ‘Naadu-Nedu’ launching platform, mesmerised CM Jagan Mohan Reddy as well as the audience on Thursday.

A Jnaana Prasoona, P Hemalatha, A Harika and M Keerthi - all from government schools – spoke brilliantly and posed questions to the CM and others.

Sharing the dais with the CM, Prasoona praised his initiatives such as ‘APJ Abdul Kalam Vidya Puraskarams, Naadu-Nedu and English medium in government schools.

Prasoona even got bold and asked him, “Sir, in a State, which has had a deficit budget for five years, how did you launch so many new educational schemes? From where do you get funds for all these programmes?”  The answer from Jagan was a gentle smile.  

Hemalatha, in her brief speech, said her sister was studying in an IIIT and thanked former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy for setting up the institutions in the State. “All political parties and leaders are ignoring our welfare and wellbeing, maybe because we don’t have the right to vote,” she said with a touch of sarcasm and welcomed Jagan’s decision to implement English medium in government schools.

Then, Harika, daughter of an auto driver, took the mike and thanked the CM for extending Rs 10,000 financial support to auto/taxi drivers. Taking a dig at TDP leader Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, she said the former was not able to speak proper Telugu while the latter did not go past even Inter.

“Where do you send your children? To a Telugu medium government school? I don’t think so. It seems they don’t want poor children to have a good education. That’s why they are criticising this good decision,” she said.

Keerthi too faulted opposition parties for criticising English medium in government schools. “CM sir, we thank you for Naadu-Nedu initiative to provide basic infrastructure in all government schools,” she said. Later, responding to Prasoona’s bold question, Jagan said, “One little sister just now asked me how I am going to get funds for all these new schemes. I will say where there is will, there is a way. I believe God almighty is there. With the blessings of all, I will fulfil my commitments.”

