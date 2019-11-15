New chief postmaster general for Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ram Bharosa assumed charge as the chief postmaster general of Andhra Pradesh and launched Operation Connect-India Post; a part of the mission prosperity campaign in the city on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering Bharosa said, “I will take all necessary measures to develop the postal services of Andhra Pradesh in a way that the State becomes a shining example for other States to develop their postal services.”

The aim of this campaign is to urge the public to open new postal and IPPB savings accounts, to enrol eligible citizens in Atal Pension Yojana (APY) - a pensioner scheme for general public, Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) - an accidental insurance scheme, Prime Minister Jeevan Jyoti Yojana (PMJJBY) and to ensure that eligible citizens get maximum bonus by paying minimum premium through PLI or RPLI.

Also, from November 15 to 29 door to door campaigns will be conducted in every postal division to promote financial schemes.