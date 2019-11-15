Home States Andhra Pradesh

Probe team checking Bluefrog servers: DGP 

According to sources, CID and cybercrime officials are undertaking joint investigation into the case. The sources said hard disks, which were seized from the company, were sent for analysis.

Published: 15th November 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The investigation team stepped up its probe into alleged hacking of sand supply portal by Bluefrog Mobile Technologies.

According to sources, CID and cybercrime officials are undertaking joint investigation into the case. The sources said hard disks, which were seized from the company, were sent for analysis.

The investigation will cover all angles, they said.  A joint team of cybercrime, CID and civil police raided the Bluefrog premises at Siripuram Junction on Wednesday in the wake of allegations that ap.sand.gov.in was hacked.

They thoroughly searched the premises and verified the computers and seized the hard disk.  

CID DSP Chittibabu had said a person lodged a complaint with the Guntur police stating that he was not able to access the portal when he wanted to book sand. During the preliminary investigation, suspicion arose on the role of Bluefrog Mobile Technolgies as the ‘mysand’ app developed by it was used by the previous government. 

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, who was in the city, told media persons on Thursday that they received complaints that there were abnormal changes in sand supply portal and investigation by the CID was still underway. 

“Following the complaints on hacking, we are checking the servers. It will take some time to reveal the details,” the DGP explained. Speaking to media persons, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu described Bluefrog as a ‘yellow frog’. Kanna Babu said those behind the alleged illegal activities of Bluefrog company will be exposed soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Bluefrog Mobile Technologies
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp