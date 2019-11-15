Probe team checking Bluefrog servers: DGP 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The investigation team stepped up its probe into alleged hacking of sand supply portal by Bluefrog Mobile Technologies.

According to sources, CID and cybercrime officials are undertaking joint investigation into the case. The sources said hard disks, which were seized from the company, were sent for analysis.

The investigation will cover all angles, they said. A joint team of cybercrime, CID and civil police raided the Bluefrog premises at Siripuram Junction on Wednesday in the wake of allegations that ap.sand.gov.in was hacked.

They thoroughly searched the premises and verified the computers and seized the hard disk.

CID DSP Chittibabu had said a person lodged a complaint with the Guntur police stating that he was not able to access the portal when he wanted to book sand. During the preliminary investigation, suspicion arose on the role of Bluefrog Mobile Technolgies as the ‘mysand’ app developed by it was used by the previous government.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, who was in the city, told media persons on Thursday that they received complaints that there were abnormal changes in sand supply portal and investigation by the CID was still underway.

“Following the complaints on hacking, we are checking the servers. It will take some time to reveal the details,” the DGP explained. Speaking to media persons, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu described Bluefrog as a ‘yellow frog’. Kanna Babu said those behind the alleged illegal activities of Bluefrog company will be exposed soon.