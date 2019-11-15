Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sand supply in Andhra Pradesh rises to 2L MT on day one

According to the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation officials, production of sand across the State has improved and online sale also increased compared to the previous day. 

Published: 15th November 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sand mining

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Availability of sand to the people crossed 2 lakh tonne mark from 1.37 lakh MT on the first day of ‘Sand Week’, which commenced across the state on Thursday. 

According to the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) officials, production of sand across the State has improved and online sale also increased compared to the previous day. 

There are 115 sand reaches in the state and of them 80 are operational on the first day of Sand Week, besides six desilting points and 15 patta lands.

A sand ramp was opened at Khandavalli in West Godavari district on Thursday, where the sand production is expected to pick up in the next couple of days. 

In addition to the existing sand depots, 25 more were opened to facilitate the speedy dispatch of the construction material to consumers.

On Day 1 of the Sand Week, sand sale was between 90 and 100 per cent at 57 of the 87 stock points. But it was below 50 per cent at the remaining 30 stock points “As of now there is enough stock of sand to meet the demand even if there is no production for 3-4 days. But the sand production is increasing day by day as the floods in most of the water bodies across the State have receded. Measures have been taken to improve the availability of sand by 15,000 to 20,000 tonnes every alternate day to constantly maintain the sand supply at 2 lakh tonnes,” a senior official told TNIE. 

Out of the 2 lakh metric tonnes of sand, 1.6 lakh MT is meant for general consumers, while 40,000 MT is for bulk consumers. Out of the total 13 districts, sand availability is less in twin Godavari districts as the flood levels continue to be high in Godavari. The situation in all the sand reaches is expected to improve by the end of this month. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh sand mining
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp