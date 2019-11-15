Temple built on road demolished by Guntur Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A Durga temple constructed on the Nandivelugu road 30 years ago was demolished by GMC officials on Thursday.

The locals allege that the civic body demolished the temple without giving any prior notice and are seeking new land by the GMC for the reconstruction of the temple.

The GMC officials said the removal of encroachments was a part of the Nandivelugu road widening works. They added that the temple committee was asked months before to relocate the temple.

With no substantial response from the other side, they had to go ahead with their work.

Temple committee member M Srinivas Rao alleged that GMC officials came to the temple on Wednesday night and tried to demolish the structure but returned having faced objection from the locals. However, they returned at around 2 pm on Thursday and went ahead with the demolition works.

“We expressed our willingness in shifting the temple to another place. We demand that the GMC allot another land for the temple’s reconstruction,” Srinivas Rao said. Hindu Dharma Raksha Samithi district president Darasanapu Srinivas said that the public had taught the former Telugu Desam government a befitting lesson for demolishing temples and would do the same to the present government if it fails to put a stop at demolishing temples.

He accused the Jagan government of promoting Christianity and warned of starting dharma deeksha, if the GMC failed to reconstruct the Durga temple. GMC city planner Vallabhaneni Sunitha said that upon being asked, the temple committee had agreed to relocate the temple but nothing was done about it. “The GMC asked temple organisers several times to remove the temple but in vain. Hence, we had to demolish the temple,” she added.