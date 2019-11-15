Tobacco Board gets Golden Leaf award in Netherlands

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Tobacco Board of India was awarded the Golden Leaf award 2019 in the ‘Public Service Initiative’ category for its efforts in undertaking various ecological initiatives towards Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco cultivation in India.

Executive director K Sunitha received the award on behalf of the company at Tab Expo 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Wednesday.

In 2014 too the board won the coveted award for its implementation of an electronic auction system, which has made the marketing procedure of flue-cured tobacco in India more transparent.

The awards under this category are given to a company or institution which practices a public service programme or educational campaign, to ensure optimum utilisation of resources.

Awards are given annually to companies showing outstanding performance in five categories including-impressive public service initiative, promising new product introduction, exciting newcomer to the industry and outstanding service to the industry.

The Golden Leaf Awards was conceptualised to recognise professional excellence and dedication in the tobacco industry by Tobacco Reporter, an international magazine in 2006.

Tobacco Board received the award for its initiatives pertaining to natural tobacco farming, improving soil health through green manuring, introduction of 365 days green cover, promotion of advanced nursery technologies, elimination of Non-Tobacco Related Material and elimination of pesticide residues in tobacco by encouraging residue-free practices.