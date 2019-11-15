‘US companies looking for JVs with Indian firms’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said, “India has become the hub of Indo-US joint defence manufacturing and innovation.

"The bilateral defence relations are strong and continuing to grow.” Addressing the inaugural of Tiger Triumph exercise here on Thursday, he said Tata in partnership with Lockheed Martin is producing airframe components for C130 transport aircraft at its Hyderabad facility.

In the coming months, production of wings of F16 fighter aircraft in collaboration with Tata firm will start soon.

He said 350 highly skilled personnel are employed in the global producer of 864 Appache helicopters. The joint defence ventures have been creating jobs for both Indians and Americans.

Encouraged by the initiatives of India in defence sector many US companies are now looking forward for new opportunities to partner with Indian companies for co-development and co-production projects.