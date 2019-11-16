15 TDP MLAs not present at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's fast: YSR Congress

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress State general secretary Dadi Veerabhadra Rao has said at least 15 MLAs abstained from 12-hour fast undertaken by TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to mediapersons, he stated that majority of TDP MLAs, who are unhappy with Naidu, may even declare them as the real Telugu Desam party in the Assembly. There was large scale illegal sale of sand during the TDP regime and Seva Mitra was misused for sand irregularities, he explained. Naidu lacked commitment and his deeksha for sand was fake, he said.

The TDP government had never given free sand to people during its tenure, he said and added that the party leaders had made money out of sand then.