Action sought on remarks against Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, in a letter submitted to Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram finding fault with those who made derogatory remarks against the Speaker, urged him to take legal action against them.

In a letter submitted to the Office of the AP State Legislative Assembly on Friday, Srikanth Reddy said he is bringing to his notice certain derogatory remarks published in the e-paper of a vernacular daily on November 11, 2019, degrading the position of Speaker.

Citing the comment made by TDP leaders against the Speaker, which he said were highly derogatory in nature and tantamount to the lowering of the position of the Constitutional authority. He noted that the article contains several unparliamentary expressions.