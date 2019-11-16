Anti-Corruption Bureau in AP unearths illegal assets of Panchayat Raj department engineer

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths unearthed more than Rs 10 crore (as per the market value) of disproportionate assets (DA) belonging to Panchayat Raj assistant executive engineer (AEE) Kondasani Suresh Reddy during the raids conducted on his residence and other properties here on Friday.

The ACB officials also conducted simultaneous raids at three places belonging to Suresh Reddy’s relatives and benamis. The raids began around 7 am at his residence in Anantapur and at Bethamcherla and Puttaparthi belonging to his family members and close associates.

During the raids, the ACB officials found that Suresh Reddy owned a commercial complex, an individual house and one acre of agricultural land. They seized property documents worth around Rs 4 crore (book value), Rs 4 lakh cash, 332 grams of gold ornaments and two cars (Innova Crysta and Maruti Alto).

According to the ACB, Suresh Reddy earlier worked as personal assistant of former Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy and also aspired for Puttaparthi MLA ticket. He joined the Panchayat Raj Department in 1993 as a tracer on compassionate grounds and subsequently promoted as a draftsman, assistant engineer and assistant executive engineer.

“There are many allegations against Suresh Reddy that he misused his power. We are collecting all the evidence against him,” said ACB DSP (incharge) M Nagabhushanam.