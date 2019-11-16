AP Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha arranges raft for China Kakumanu villagers

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The plight of China Kakumanu villagers, who swam across the Kommamuru canal with the help of a rope to reach their farmlands, finally ended on Friday as Prathipadu MLA and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha has arranged a raft for the villagers to cross the canal.

Sucharitha arranged the raft worth Rs 5 lakh with the cooperation of the Irrigation department. The raft reached China Kakumanu on Friday and would start sailing on the Kommamuru canal in a day or two giving relief to the public.

The action was taken as a response to a picture published in TNIE on October 16. The villagers were forced to cross the canal to reach farmlands as China Kakumanu is located on one bank of Kommamuru canal and farmlands on the other side. About 10 years ago, a raft was there for transportation. But it was damaged and since then there has been no bridge or raft constructed for the public.

The villagers’ population of 400 people is made up of mainly farmers, who were forced to cross the canal to cultivate their crops. Even after bringing the matter to the notice of authority, no arrangements were made.

After hearing their plight, the home minister contacted Minister for Irrigation P Anil Kumar Yadav who directed the irrigation department officials in Guntur and accordingly, a raft was arranged for the conveyance of the public.