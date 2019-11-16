Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha arranges raft for China Kakumanu villagers

The villagers were forced to cross the canal to reach farmlands as China Kakumanu is located on one bank of Kommamuru canal and farmlands on the other side.

Published: 16th November 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

A raft arranged for the people of China Kakumanu village to cross Kommamuru canal in Guntur on Friday

A raft arranged for the people of China Kakumanu village to cross Kommamuru canal in Guntur on Friday| Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The plight of China Kakumanu villagers, who swam across the Kommamuru canal with the help of a rope to reach their farmlands, finally ended on Friday as Prathipadu MLA and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha has arranged a raft for the villagers to cross the canal.

Sucharitha arranged the raft worth Rs 5 lakh with the cooperation of the Irrigation department. The raft reached China Kakumanu on Friday and would start sailing on the Kommamuru canal in a day or two giving relief to the public.

The action was taken as a response to a picture published in TNIE on October 16. The villagers were forced to cross the canal to reach farmlands as China Kakumanu is located on one bank of Kommamuru canal and farmlands on the other side. About 10 years ago, a raft was there for transportation. But it was damaged and since then there has been no bridge or raft constructed for the public.

The villagers’ population of 400 people is made up of mainly farmers, who were forced to cross the canal to cultivate their crops. Even after bringing the matter to the notice of authority, no arrangements were made.

After hearing their plight, the home minister contacted Minister for Irrigation P Anil Kumar Yadav who directed the irrigation department officials in Guntur and accordingly, a raft was arranged for the conveyance of the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mekathoti Sucharitha Kommamuru canal China Kakumanu raft Andhra Pradesh Irrigation department
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp