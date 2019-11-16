Army welfare office assistant nabbed by Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau for bribery

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed a junior assistant of the District Sainik Welfare Office for accepting bribe on Friday afternoon. Jameer Ahmed was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 for an official favour from an ex-serviceman N Anjaneyulu of Chinaganjam-Chirala area.

According to the victim, the said official has been harassing the former for Rs 10,000 bribe to upload his daughter’s Prime Minister’s Scholarship Fund (PMSF) scheme application for pursuing professional

(Engineering) course, which would provide Rs 25,000 per annum.

After much delay in uploading the application, Anjaneyulu approached the ACB officials and as per plan, he agreed to pay Rs 8,000 to Ahmed for uploading his daughter’s application.

As per the direction of the sleuths, Anjaneyulu handed over the said amount to the accused at his office on Friday when the officials caught him red-handed. The ACB officials have registered a case and investigation is underway.