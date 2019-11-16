Dip in temperature boosts Tibetan winter wear sales in Vishakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As winter chill slowly sets in, around 25 Tibetan families have arrived in the city and set up stalls at Police Barracks to provide warm comfort by selling winter wear to Vizagites. They have been coming to the city every year for more than two decades.

The Tibetans sell sweaters, shawls, stoles, face masks, pullovers, caps and jackets for people of all ages. And they do not burn a hole in your pocket—they are available between Rs 150 and Rs 1,500. For Vizagites, winter arrives after the Tibetans set shop and, surprisingly, this has how it has been for the past 26 years. However, this year the chill in the air has begun much earlier.

The sudden drop in temperatures in the city, especially in Vizag Agency, where the minimum temperatures are already in single digits, has jacked up sales making the Tibetans a happy lot. People are seen rushing for the Tibetan stalls to buy warm clothing to cover themselves from the cool breeze that blows day and night.

A Tibetan vendor said business was very good last year. “We sold warm clothing like hot cakes thanks to the cyclone. This year, business is yet to pick up,” he said. “Currently, people come in the evenings to buy sweaters and caps. If the temperature drops further in the next few says, we expect to make good business,” he said. On an average, these Tibetan families make a business of around `15,000 per day during the peak winter season.

They come to the city with a variety of trendy woollen garments every year, giving the local outlets a run for their money.

Spreading their business in every part of the city, vendors from Rajasthan and other States selling woollen blankets put up stalls at major junctions, including footpath near Satyam Junction and Convent Junction of the city.