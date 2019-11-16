Home States Andhra Pradesh

Financial assistance for farmers sanctioned 

The LDM made it clear that the bankers should not adjust the new loan money of the farmers against their previous due amounts.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The government has sanctioned `3,250 crore to be extended as crop loans in 2019-20 financial year in Prakasam district. In addition, `32.25 crore assistance for tenant farmers has also been sanctioned. 
“As per the government’s order, all banks must provide crops loans to tenant farmers by clearing their applications after utilising the data from the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme. We have to sanction maximum loans to all eligible women Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the announced ‘zero interest bank linkage loans’ head.

The government has given assurance to deposit `1747. 57 crore Aasara scheme loans, which was provided to 49,586 women across the district, before the 2019- elections. Hence we have to sanction new loans to all the eligible SHGs as per our Annual Credit Plan- 2019-20 FY,” Lead District Manager MV Sudhakar said.      

The LDM made it clear that the bankers should not adjust the new loan money of the farmers against their previous due amounts. “We have requested all bank officials to complete the scrutiny process of applications of all Social Welfare Corporation Scheme units sanctioned under the government’s subsidy programmes by December 15.” 

