Guntur Municipal Corporation chief C Anuradha inspects water pipelines

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) chief C Anuradha, who inspected water pipelines at Nallacheruvu, Sampath Nagar, Nambur Subhani Colony and other places in Guntur on Friday, directed the engineering department to replace and repair the damaged pipelines on war footing basis.

She warned of action against tap inspectors and fitters if any negligence was found in their works. The GMC commissioner interacted with the locals at Nallacheruvu and asked them to segregate wet and dry garbage while handing them over to the sanitary workers.

The locals complained to her that the sanitary workers were not collecting garbage from houses on daily basis. So, she directed sanitary supervisor Rambabu to take action and depute additional manpower for daily collection of waste.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation senior official cleans school premises

VIJAYAWADA: Additional commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) K Sakuntala cleaned the premises of APSRM school at Krishna Lanka in Vijayawada, along with students, as part of an awareness campaign conducted by the civic body on Friday. “The school premises, personal hygiene and homes of everyone must be clean and neat,” she said.

The teachers and non-teaching staff of the school also participated in the cleanliness drive. They also conducted a rally in the nearby areas to spread awareness on plastic ban. Health Officer Iqbal Hussain also participated in the activity.