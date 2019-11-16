Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan leaves for Delhi, may meet PM Modi 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan left for New Delhi on Friday evening, sparking speculations that he went there to hold talks with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Interestingly, party leaders were not aware of the purpose of his visit.

When contacted, the senior party leaders said they were not aware of the purpose and speculated that it could be personal.

Meanwhile, senior YSRC leader Ambati Rambabu said Jana Sena chief, who has been acting as per the script of N Chandrababu Naidu, might have gone to Delhi at the behest of the TDP chief. “I might not be sure, but one thing is certain, he has not gone there for the sake of protecting State interests,” he said.

The YSRC leader hoped that Pawan Kalyan on his return from Delhi would explain the purpose of his visit.

Earlier in the day, Pawan Kalyan launched’ party’s free food stall for building and construction workers at Mangalagiri.