TDP  suspends Andhra Pradesh MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, legislator says he already quit party

Explaining the reasons behind his decision to leave the TDP, Vamsi blamed Naidu and Lokesh, whose adamant behaviour is forcing loyal leaders like him to quit the party.

Published: 16th November 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Phanindra Papasani  
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: High drama ensued in the city on Friday when Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi lodged a complaint with Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao against Telugu Desam leaders for targeting him on social media.

In the complaint, Vamsi alleged that the TDP leaders were tarnishing his image by posting abusive comments against him on social media and urged the Commissioner Police to take severe action against them.  

Minutes after Vamsi lodged the complaint with the police, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who was presiding over a meeting of party MPs, issued orders suspending him (Vamsi) from the party and a show cause notice was issued demanding an explanation from him for his anti-party activities.

However, Vamsi striking a defiant note, said there was no point in his suspension by the TDP leadership when he himself expressed unwillingness to work with Naidu and his son Lokesh. 

The rebel legislator reminded that he already submitted his resignation to the primary membership of the party two weeks ago.  Speaking exclusively with TNIE, the controversial MLA said the present situation of the TDP was worse than a sinking Titanic and the adamant behaviour of Lokesh and his gang would create more trouble to the party in the future. He also hinted that more leaders would leave TDP in the coming days.  

Explaining the reasons behind his decision to leave the TDP, Vamsi blamed Naidu and Lokesh, whose adamant behaviour is forcing loyal leaders like him to quit the party. "Both father and son never respected the leaders and their opinions. TDP turned like a private company. Only to project Lokesh as future of TDP and the State, Naidu kept Jr NTR aside and created differences in the family. During my 15 years stint in the TDP, I served the party like a soldier. With no chances to survive in the party keeping my self-respect at stake, I decided to quit and sent my resignation to Naidu without mentioning my grievances,” Vamsi explained.

It all started in July when a vernacular daily, which always supports Naidu and his party, published an article against Vamsi accusing him that he was acting as a covert for the ruling YSRC. “I took it to the notice of Naidu for which his response was unpleasant. He did not pay any attention to the issue and gave evasive answers,” he explained.  

On his future course of action, Vamsi said he is attracted by the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRC government and asserted that he will extend his support to Jagan in his development initiatives. "When the government is doing something good for the poor, we have to appreciate it. But, he (Naidu) wants all his party leaders to find fault in everything initiated by the YSRC government," Vamsi  said. However, Vamsi said that he is yet to make up his mind whether to continue as an MLA or tender his resignation to the post. 

