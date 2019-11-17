1,066 to take Assistance Public Prosecutor exam today 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 1,066 candidates are likely to take the Assistance Public Prosecutor (APP) exams in Guntur on Sunday. Arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exams, to be conducted by Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB), at four centres in the city are complete. The board has selected a total of six centres, the other two being in Kurnool and Visakhapatnam.

Prof. P Siddhaiah said that the APP exams, to be taken by more than 2,000 candidates from across the State, would be conducted in two sessions.

The timings for the morning and evening sessions is from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, respectively.

He said that the candidates had been asked to be present at their respective centres an hour before the exam begins and that they wont be allowed inside the premises even if they were a minute late.

Guntur Superintendent of Police (Urban) PHD Ramakrishna said the candidates should not bring gadgets with them to the exam centres and that they would be thoroughly frisked.